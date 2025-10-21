Family of 7 trapped in Yishun flat after PMA battery bursts into flames

A family of seven was trapped in their HDB flat after a personal mobility aid (PMA) battery exploded into flames in the corridor.

The incident took place on Monday (Oct 20) at Block 756, Yishun Street 72.

One of the family members, 30-year-old Rizwan, told Lianhe Zaobao that his family owns three PMAs — two for his elderly grandparents and one for his mother, 51, who works as a food delivery rider.

They had bought the PMAs three years ago and had no issues as they used original batteries, he told the Chinese daily.

But he was unaware that his mother had borrowed a cheap battery from someone as she felt her PMA battery did not last long enough.

This battery burst into flames shortly after she plugged it in to charge after making a delivery.

She told Lianhe Zaobao that there was a sudden bang outside the door and flames started shooting up from the window.

Rizwan's grandfather initially tried to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher, but they spread too quickly. This caused the other mobility device to catch fire and the family had no choice but to close the door and wait for help.

"When the fire broke out, my two sons asked us to lie on the kitchen floor. Fortunately, except for my four-month-old granddaughter who choked on some smoke, no one else was seriously injured," Rizwan's mother said.

25 evacuated, 1 sent to hospital: SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to a fire at the affected block around 12.05pm on Monday.

The fire, which involved two PMAs along the corridor outside a second-floor unit, was extinguished using a water jet.

About 25 people were evacuated from the affected block by SCDF and the police as a precautionary measure, and one person was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire had likely originated from one of the affected PMAs.

SCDF reminded members of the public that motorised vehicles which are modified, not properly maintained, or charged using non-original chargers pose a fire-risk.

'Thankfully, everyone is safe': Goh Hanyan

Nee Soon GRC MP Goh Hanyan addressed the incident in a Facebook post on Monday.

"Electricity supply is temporarily impacted for two units. Our contractors will be on-site to restore electricity supply this evening, with further repair works continuing tomorrow," she wrote.

The area is also being cleaned up by Nee Soon Town Council's conservancy team, Goh said, adding that investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

"We thank all residents for their patience and co-operation, and our emergency responders and estate teams for their quick action to keep everyone safe."

In an update on Tuesday, Goh stated that she had visited the unit affected by the fire and spoke to the family.

"Most of the damage was external, and thankfully, everyone is safe," she wrote.

Goh added that Nee Soon Community Club staff and volunteers — along with SCDF — will be going door-to-door at Block 756 on Thursday (Oct 23) to share fire safety tips and raise awareness on how residents can stay safe and respond to fire incidents.

