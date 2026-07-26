'Unable to contact him': Family appeals for help after Singaporean goes missing in Vietnam

Singaporean Oh Jiang Fong is reportedly missing in Ho Chi Minh City and his family is currently appealing for information on his whereabouts.

In a Facebook post by his sister Oh Hwee Ngor on Thursday (July 23), she wrote: "Some of you may have already seen the post by his friend. My brother Oh Jiang Fong has been missing, and our family is extremely worried.

"He left Singapore on Thursday (July 16) and was supposed to return on Saturday (July 18). Since then, we have been unable to contact him despite all our efforts.

"According to the Singapore Embassy in Ho Chi Minh City, there is a record of him entering on July 17. However, as of July 20, there is no record of him leaving the country."

Oh also implored people in Ho Chi Minh City to keep a lookout for her brother and to reach out to her or the relevant authorities if he has been spotted.

A friend of Oh Jiang Fong had also made a separate Facebook post in a Vietnam expats group on July 23, appealing to the public to contact him if they have seen his missing friend.

According to the post, both the police and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) have been informed of the incident.

AsiaOne has reached out to MFA for comment.

[[nid:739102]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com