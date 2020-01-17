Family baffled by death of bride-to-be in motorcycle accident

The death of a woman motorcyclist on a quiet stretch of road in Yishun ahead of her wedding next month has left her family wondering how it happened.

Miss Fadhillah Muhammad Hussain, 28, a nurse, was found unconscious a short distance from her dark green Honda CB150R in Yishun Avenue 8.

Though the accident happened during evening peak-hour traffic on Tuesday, no witness has come forward so far.

Her cousin, Mr Jad Hamzah, 50, a technician, said her family members are devastated by the tragedy and find it hard to accept that she could have crashed on her own.

"She got the bike about three years ago after getting her motorcycle licence, and she had always been a safe rider who used all the proper gear," he told The New Paper yesterday.

Mr Jad said Miss Fadhillah was riding home after collecting her new passport from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority in Kallang Road for her honeymoon in Italy.

"I was at the mosque attending a class when I received a call from my sister at about 6.15pm," he said.

"She told me Fadhillah had left us after getting into an accident. I broke down and cried."

The police were informed of the accident at 5.25pm, and officers then found Miss Fadhillah lying unconscious on the road.