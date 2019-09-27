Family in Chin Swee Road murder case is known to community agencies: MSF

SINGAPORE - The Chin Swee Road couple charged in court last Tuesday (Sept 17) with murdering their two-year-old daughter is a case known to social workers.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said on Thursday evening that there were "various interactions" between the family and various agencies and community organisations over the years, without elaborating.

The spokesman added: "The nature of these interactions with the family is relevant to ongoing criminal investigations. In the meantime, we are reviewing how the network of agencies and community organisations can be further strengthened."

The case gripped Singapore as the child's remains were said to have been found in a pot in a one-room rental flat about five years after her death.

The couple cannot be named due to a gag order.

The couple is believed to have at least three children and the MSF said the other children are in safe hands.

They are all under stable alternative care arrangements and the MSF will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure the children's safety and welfare.

The couple had been remanded since June last year for unrelated offences.