Singapore family crowdfunding $80k for maid in ICU who suffered heart attack after losing her husband

A family in Singapore has started a crowdfunding page to help with their domestic helper's medical bills as she fights for her life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The helper, 39-year-old Thandar Lin, suffered a severe heart attack shortly after her husband died, leaving her heart functioning at only 20 per cent of capacity.

According to the campaign page, Thandar has a nine-year-old son.

"Her blood pressure keeps dropping unpredictably. Fluid is building up in her lungs, making it difficult for her to breathe. Every day is uncertain with her in and out of ICU," the campaign page reads.

Thandar remains hospitalised as doctors try to understand and diagnose her condition.

"Doctors are doing everything they can but they have described her condition as complex and unusual, and are still trying to fully diagnose what is happening to her heart. Because of this, she is not safe to be discharged."

The family is aiming to raise $80,000 by the end of April through their campaign on Go Get Funding, to help pay for Thandar's medical bills which have already exceeded $60,000 and are continuing to rise each day.

Doctors estimate that an additional $10,000 to $20,000 is needed for further tests to diagnose her condition and stabilise her.

"Every bit of support brings her one step closer to going home. Thank you for your kindness, your compassion, and your humanity," read the campaign page.

The campaign has secured $23,000 in donations as of Monday afternoon (April 13), nearly 30 per cent of its target.

AsiaOne has reached out to the campaign organiser R Maya Vinodini.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com

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