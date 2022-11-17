Family dump their raincoats beside their BMW and drive off

Just because it's a disposable raincoat doesn't mean that you can dump it anywhere you want.

A family was caught on video tossing their ponchos on the ground at a carpark at East Coast Park on Saturday (Nov 12), at around 4pm.

Stomp contributor K shared photos and a video of the family's inconsiderate behaviour.

He said: "This family in a BMW littered the carpark with their disposable raincoats before boarding their car and driving off."

In K's video, a man can be seen removing his poncho, throwing it onto the ground and then getting into the driver's seat of his BMW.

He then drives off in the BMW despite repeated honks from the Stomp contributor.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, any individual who commits a littering offence is liable on conviction to a court fine of up to $2,000 for a first conviction, $4,000 for a second conviction and $10,000 for the third and subsequent convictions.

