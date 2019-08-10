Family of girl in Chin Swee Road murder case said she was in relatives' care, says Desmond Lee

Read also

In the written reply on Monday, Mr Lee said that the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has confirmed that the child's birth was registered.

And over the years, the family was in contact with various government and community agencies. These include the MSF's Social Service Office (SSO), Child Protective Service which comes under the MSF, Home Team agencies, the Ministry of Education (MOE), the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and family service centres.

These interactions were for various reasons, such as financial assistance, childcare issues, education and pre-school matters, Mr Lee said.

He said that the family had previously approached the SSO to apply for financial assistance.

The SSO had also linked the family up with a family service centre to help improve the family's well-being.

The family also had previous interactions with the Child Protective Service, which determines whether the children in a family with safety concerns are adequately provided for and works with the family to put in place a plan to address the concerns.

The ECDA engaged the family as part of the pre-school outreach programme, which aims to reach out to lower-income families with children not enrolled in pre-school.