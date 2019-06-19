Family of late Singtel director sues drivers involved in his fatal accident for $1 million

Read also

He claims that Mr Keane suffered "serious and debilitating" head and cervical spinal injuries from the accident caused by the negligence of both Mr Ko and Ms Tan.

On May 6, 2015, Mr Ko was ferrying Mr Keane and another passenger, Mr Anthony Gerard John Hall, from the airport to Cairnhill at around midnight.

While travelling on the CTE, the taxi driver failed to see a limousine that had stopped in the left-most lane, and crashed into the black Mercedes-Benz driven by Ms Tan.

Ms Tan had been driving Mr Charles Robert Allenbach Jr to his Bukit Timah home when she missed the Bukit Timah Road exit, stopped the car, and was reversing against the flow of traffic to get to her exit.

During a court hearing in October 2016, Mr Ko admitted that he failed to keep a proper lookout and by the time he saw the Mercedes-Benz, it was too late to stop. His taxi hit the back of the car, which surged forward and hit a bollard.

While the other two passengers survived the collision, Mr Keane was pronounced dead at Tan Tock Seng Hospital at around 2.20am.

For causing the death of Mr Keane through his negligence, the taxi driver, who was 58 years old then, was sentenced to three weeks' jail and banned from driving for five years.