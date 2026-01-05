Family Mookata threatens to ban diners who sneak food out of buffet

Anyone caught taking away food from its buffet will be banned from all outlets, Family Mookata has warned.

In a Facebook post on Jan 3, the local buffet chain wrote: "We have zero tolerance towards customers who take away food from our buffet using personal containers."

The Thai barbecue restaurant said it will take "firm action against anyone found violating rules" and reiterated that the buffet food is "for dine-in only".

Any footage or evidence of offenders would be shared online to raise awareness and keep a record of the incident, it added.

Since opening for business in 2023, Family Mookata has encountered four such incidents, owner Fiona Lim told 8world.

Two of them took place in its Jurong West branch which opened in November 2025.

The most recent incident happened on Dec 31, Lim told the Chinese daily.

"A mother came to eat with her son and a friend. My supplier was making a delivery at the time and saw the woman packing buffet ingredients in a takeout box. They called to alert me," she said.

"The diners probably live nearby, because the supplier heard the woman telling her son to go home and get another box."

While the staff wanted to confront the woman, she had already left the restaurant with two boxes of meat and seafood, which Lim estimated to each weigh between 500g and 1kg.

Aside from putting up posters reminding customers not to take away buffet ingredients, the restaurant chain also takes photos of customers who violate the rules to prevent them from escaping.

Family Mookata's food waste policy states that customers will be charged an extra fee of $10 per 100g.

"We just want to run a business, not look for trouble," Lim said. "We hope that this will serve as a warning."

Family Mookata is known for offering a variety of buffets with prices starting at $14.90 for adults and $9.90 for children.

