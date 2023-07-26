Family of otters intrude into Bukit Merah HDB estate, gobble up resident's 7 koi

Otters versus koi. No prizes for guessing what happens next.

A resident in Bukit Merah was devastated upon returning home from dinner to find a family of otters having a feast of their own — on his prized koi.

The tank of fish had been placed outside his ground floor flat at Block 111 Bukit Purmei Road.

According to an interview with Shin Min Daily News, the resident, surnamed Wu, had gone out for a meal at a coffee shop last Sunday (July 23) when a neighbour informed him about the "intrusion".

He rushed home immediately, but it was too late.

"There were what I believe to be a family of five otters, and they ate up six of the seven koi in the tank," said the 61-year-old retiree.

In a video Wu shared with Shin Min Daily News and later published on social media, several otters of various sizes could be seen in and outside the tank — two of them with fish dangling from their mouths.

"My fish tank is placed next to the stairs at the back gate of my home so it can be seen easily, that's why my neighbour informed me," said Wu.

He revealed that when the otters eventually left, there was one fish left in the tank. But not for long.

After changing the water in the tank and going to bed, Wu shared that he heard strange noises at about 6am the next morning.

"I went out to investigate when I heard the noise and saw two otters, who looked like the 'parents', eating the last fish," he said.

'It's such a pity'

Wu told Shin Min that he started rearing the fish about 10 months ago while recuperating from a stroke.

"It took so long to rear them to this size, and within two days they're all gone, it's such a pity," Wu lamented.

He expressed surprise at the incident as it is the first time he has seen otters in the area.

"A neighbour had spotted some otters in a nearby canal, but it is still quite a distance away from this estate," said Wu.

According to an advisory on the National Parks Board (NParks) website, members of the public are advised not to get too close to the otters to avoid startling them.

To keep the semi-aquatic mammals out of homes and fish ponds, residents are also advised to fence up any entry points and to cover ponds with netting or panels.

It is not the first time that otters have been sighted in or around residential areas.

Last October, it was reported that otters had devoured 22 koi worth $20,000 within a Bukit Timah resident's home.

Within the same month, a family of otters had also set up base in a Seletar housing estate, but were later safely relocated by NParks staff.

