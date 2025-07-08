Family of police trainee who died in accident reaches out to good Samaritans who stopped to help

The parents of a 19-year-old police trainee from the Home Team Academy who died last month have thanked the passers-by who came to their son's aid.

Mohammad Irfan Nur Iman Bin Azhar died in a road traffic accident along Tanah Merah Coast Road towards Xilin Avenue on June 22.

On July 6, Irfan's mother, Iman Syuhadah, posted on Facebook saying that she hopes to identify and thank the good Samaritans.

Iman also stated that these passers-by may have performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Irfan before emergency services arrived, but couldn't save him.

She said those who were involved in Irfan's resuscitation can reach out to her privately via the numbers that she had provided on her post.

Iman "would like to personally thank you for your courage, kindness, and effort".

Authorities' responses

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a road traffic accident involving a motorcycle on June 22 at about 5.45am.

The accident happened along Tanah Merah Coast Road towards Xilin Avenue and the police said that the motorcycle may have skidded.

The SCDF said it took two person conscious to Changi General Hospital — a 19-year-old male motorcyclist and an 18-year-old female pillion rider. Subsequently, the former succumbed to his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Irfan's parents for more information.

