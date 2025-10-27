Family remembers woman allegedly killed in Chinatown hotel as loving daughter, sister and mother

The woman allegedly killed by her husband at a Chinatown hotel was remembered by her family as a loving daughter, sister and mother who was close to them.

The incident took place at Capri by Fraser China Square, a hotel along South Bridge Road.

Salehuddin, 41, is accused of murdering his 38-year-old wife, Nurdia Rahmah Rery, in Room 703 between 3am and 5am on Oct 24.

Shin Min Daily News reported that Nurdia's younger brother Yin Shan (transliterated), told reporters the couple had been married for nine years and the family was unaware of any disputes.

He told Shin Min that his sister tended to keep to herself but always appeared cheerful around the family. He described Nurdia, the eldest sibling, as a caring and responsible person who often looked out for other family members.

Tributes from loved ones

Relatives paid tribute on social media, including a Facebook post on Oct 25, remembering Nurdia as a pharmacist and a civil servant with Indonesia's National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM).

They also described her as a loving daughter, sister, and mother.

Husband had recently left job in Brunei

Nurdia's brother recounted that the couple had travelled to Singapore after the husband resigned from his job in Brunei. The children did not accompany them.

According to Shin Min, Salehuddin's Facebook page showed that he lived in Batam and had worked in Brunei as a scaffolder for Serikandi Group of Companies.

The company is involved in industries such as design engineering, healthcare, and infrastructure construction.

On Dec 14, 2023, he had uploaded a photograph of himself wearing safety attire on what appeared to be a vessel at sea.

Family now caring for children

Nurdia leaves behind two children, aged eight and five, who had been attending school in Batam. They have since been brought to Pekanbaru, in Indonesia.

"The two children are now living with me and my parents," said Yin Shan. "Our family will take care of them and arrange for them to continue their education in Pekanbaru."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.