Family rolls out red carpet at Changi Airport for grandma arriving from China

An elderly woman from China got the red-carpet treatment – quite literally – when her flight arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Sunday (Jan 8).

The first flights from China, after almost three years of travel restrictions, arrived in Singapore on Sunday, and passengers at Changi Airport witnessed first-hand a number of families reunited at the arrival halls.

One family literally rolled out the red carpet to welcome a family member.

In a video uploaded on Facebook, a man is adjusting the carpet before the person’s arrival.

An accompanying boy was holding a bouquet of flowers, while a girl held up a sign in Mandarin that read, "A warm welcome, dear grandma", reported 8World News.

An elderly woman was later ushered out in a wheelchair by ground staff from the baggage claim area.

When she saw her family, she pushed herself up from the wheelchair and walked down the red carpet to be greeted by the children.

