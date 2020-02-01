Family served uncooked chicken due to faulty steam oven at Lao Huo Tang restaurant

Faulty kitchen equipment resulted in Stomp contributor Ow and his family being served uncooked chicken at Lao Huo Tang restaurant in Jem shopping mall on Dec 3.

Ow said his family had visited the Chinese restaurant for dinner at about 7.15pm and one of the items they ordered was a mushroom chicken dish that cost $12.

He recounted: "My family member ate the chicken and found that it tasted strange.

"Upon checking, we realised that the chicken meat did not look normal and was raw.

"The restaurant manager was informed and he apologised."

Although a full refund of the entire bill was given, Stomp contributor Ow is upset at the lack of follow-up after the incident.

Ow, who shared photos of the uncooked chicken, told Stomp: "No one followed up afterwards to check if my family member fell ill.

"After a week of silence, I reported the matter to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

"I feel like no one is taking the matter seriously.

"I also feel shocked by the incident as it's much more difficult to be served raw chicken in a restaurant than to strike 4D."