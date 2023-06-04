Family of Singapore tycoon who suffered 2 strokes sues latter's ex-girlfriend, seeks return of assets worth $9 million

The family of a Singapore tycoon who suffered two strokes and deemed incapable of making sound decisions has stepped in to sue his ex-girlfriend on his behalf. They are demanding that she hand over some $9 million worth of assets in her possession.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday (June 3) that the plaintiff in the court case is the 62-year-old founder of food purveyor Far Ocean, Guo Pengfu (transliteration). AsiaOne understands that according to the company's website, the company's group chairman is listed as Quek Peng Hock, or Henry Quek.

Quek is represented by his sister in court on the grounds that the former had suffered two strokes.

According to Shin Min, Quek's ex-girlfriend, Xie Ruiyun (transliteration), is a Malaysian hairdresser. The court heard that the pair developed a relationship in 2011 following Quek's divorce from his wife, with Xie moving in to his Tiara condominium unit along Kim Seng Walk.

Within a span of nine years, Quek had reportedly given Xie sums of cash as well as opened joint bank accounts together with her.

But in 2019, the couple's relationship appeared to have soured, with Xie returning to Malaysia to settle some private affairs. Quek's sister later contacted Xie in hopes that she would return to care for her brother, who had suffered a second stroke.

However, Quek's sister alleged that within a period of six months, Xie continued to transfer Quek's assets to her name and completely ignored him. She alleged that Xie's behaviour caused Quek to lose a lot of weight and become paranoid, Shin Min reported.

On April 6, 2021, Quek's family sought help for his mental health, after Quek expressed to his son that he wanted to end his life.

That evening, Quek's ex-wife, his son and sister arranged to meet with Xie at the condominium unit. Xie was asked to list all the items that were given to her by Quek, which she would be allowed to keep.

The two parties signed an agreement for Xie to sever ties with Quek and move out of the apartment.

Now, Quek's sister has claimed that Quek was not in a good mental state at the time and that any decision he'd made had been unduly influenced by Xie, Shin Min reported.

She is demanding that Xie return the remaining assets in her possession worth about $9 million, which she claimed was only under Xie's temporary guardianship.

The assets include bonds, sales from stocks, real estate in Kuala Lumpur as well as the condominium unit in Singapore.

