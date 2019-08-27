Family of toddler who died in Jewel store incident hires Singapore lawyer to handle case

Tan Tam Mei
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The family of the 18-month-old girl who died after a mirror fell on top of her at a fashion shop in Jewel Changi Airport have flown home to China, but have engaged a lawyer to handle the case here, The Straits Times understands.

The family, who were on holiday from China, returned home on Monday (Aug 26) afternoon, a day after the girl was cremated.

The tragedy last Friday took place at the two-storey Urban Revivo store about three hours before the girl and her family were originally due to fly back to China.

Chinese evening paper Lianhe Wanbao reported that they were scheduled to take a 3pm flight to Xiamen that day.

The toddler, identified as Lai Jiaxin, was reportedly with her family and a few other relatives when the incident occurred.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the incident at 12.33pm. Police said the child was unconscious when she was taken to Changi General Hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the store has removed all its free-standing mirrors from its premises.

Checks by ST on Monday showed that the Urban Revivo store was still cordoned off and that there were no more full-length mirrors in the shopfront.

Earlier pictures and videos of the store showed full-length oblong-shaped mirrors that were free-standing and supported by a frame behind.

This was the type of mirror believed to have fallen on the toddler who was cremated on Sunday at Mandai Crematorium.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, a few children had knocked down the mirror while playing in the Urban Revivo store.

The mirror reportedly fell on the toddler, who was then standing in front of it.

Police have classified the incident as an unnatural death and are currently investigating.

Lawyer Rajan Supramaniam, who is not representing the family, said investigations will reveal the facts that led to the fatal incident and will help determine if it is an accident, if any of the parties are at fault or if there is criminal negligence.

If any party decides to pursue a civil case, the courts will have to determine on liability and damages, he added.

Urban Revivo is a Chinese fashion clothing store founded in 2006, with 200 stores in China and across the world, including Europe, North America and Japan.

It has three outlets in Singapore - at Jewel Changi Airport, Plaza Singapura and Raffles City.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
police Changi Airport

TRENDING

Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father&#039;s legacy
Tong Garden family feud: Brother sues siblings for diverting business; they say move was to save father's legacy
Camo and crop top: Thai palace publishes consort pictures, website crashes
Thai palace publishes concubine's pictures, website crashes
Photos show Ahn Jae-hyun celebrating birthday with other women but not wife Ku Hye-sun
Photos show Ahn Jae-hyun celebrating birthday with other women but not wife Ku Hye-sun
Stricter NRIC data collection rules kick in from Sept 1; non-compliance could result in hefty penalties
Stricter NRIC data collection rules kick in from Sept 1
Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
Remember these tips before using your credit card
Remember these tips before using your credit card
Get a move on Causeway congestion, urge users
Get a move on Causeway congestion, urge users
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Pain in the butt: Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice & other deals this week
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
Keto and Paleo diets: what they leave out might just be what you need - and you may gain weight, not lose it
&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend

SERVICES