'My kids are traumatised': Family shaken after Causeway Link bus collides with car in JB

A drive back to Singapore ended on a distressing note for a family of four after a Causeway Link bus allegedly collided with their car near the Johor-Singapore Causeway.

According to the father, who shared his account with Stomp, the incident occurred on May 3 at about 11.36am as the family was returning to Singapore after a long weekend in Desaru.

The father, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was travelling with his wife and two children, aged two and six, when he entered a lane designated for buses while using the Eastern Dispersal Link Expressway for the first time.

"By the time there were signs to show which was the car lane, the queue was already bumper to bumper," he said, noting that the vehicle lanes were not clearly marked in advance.

"I had no way to signal and slot myself into the queue. I had to wait to be let in once the car lane traffic moved forward."

He alleged that while he was still in the bus lane, a Causeway Link bus approached from behind with its headlights flashing and horn sounding.

"I did what I could to get out of his way and switch lanes. However, the driver responded by deliberately colliding into my car," said the man.

Following the collision, the driver said he moved his car forward to inspect the damage, but claimed the bus driver drove off once there was enough space to continue.

He said the car sustained paint scrapes and a slight dent to the bumper, which he was able to push back into shape by hand.

Bus driver to face disciplinary action

While the damage to the vehicle was minor, the father of two said the emotional impact on his family was far greater.

"My kids are traumatised. Whenever they see a bus near us, they ask me if that bus is going to hit us," he said.

He added that he has not driven into Johor Bahru since the incident as he no longer feels safe doing so.

Dashcam footage shared by the man with Stomp show a yellow Causeway Link bus approaching his stationary vehicle from behind.

The bus slows as it approaches the car, before making contact with it and continuing forward after overtaking the vehicle.

After returning to Singapore, the man said he has lodged a complaint with Causeway Link.

According to an email seen by Stomp, Causeway Link said the bus captain would face firm disciplinary actions.

This includes a formal warning, mandatory retraining on defensive driving and safety compliance, as well as closer monitoring of the driver's performance.

AsiaOne has reached out to Causeway Link for comment.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com