Family urges for compassion after video of wake in Tampines during circuit breaker circulates

Saying goodbye to a loved one is never easy, especially during such trying times where circuit breaker regulations mean being unable to honour one's passing the way it normally would.

Due to the sudden passing of a relative, a family in Tampines had organised a small-scale funeral wake to allow other relatives to pay respects to the deceased.

As if to add fuel to fire, a netizen managed to snipe a photo of their funeral procession in an attempt to shame them on social media.

The now-deleted post questioned why there weren't any actions taken against the family involved, plastering the location of the wake along with the photo.

"Not trying to be racist but what is fair should be fair," the poster claimed.

Nuraqila Yusazli, the niece of the deceased, took to Facebook to clear the air on Sunday (May 24).