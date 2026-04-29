'Ridiculous' 35-minute bus wait in Tengah leaves boy 'crying and begging' for cab, family says

A mother and son were frustrated by a "ridiculous" 35-minute wait for bus service 97 on Saturday (April 25), despite arrival timings having indicated a much shorter wait.

In a TikTok video of the incident posted on Tuesday, user Seri Romzi showed her son Matin appearing visibly distressed at a bus stop at Block 307B Tengah Drive.

The video garnered more than 62,000 views before her account was made private.

Seri Romzi told Stomp the incident took place at around 4pm. She had scanned a QR code at the bus stop to check the arrival timings for service 97, which is operated by Tower Transit Singapore.

The housewife reportedly said the timings kept repeating between "five minutes, three minutes, one minute and arriving", but yet there was no sign of the bus.

Her son, who was initially okay with the shorter wait times, became increasingly "more furious and fuming mad" as time passed, reported Stomp.

Matin "cried and begged" for his mother to book a private-hire vehicle home, according to the video caption, but she declined as they only lived four stops away.

Seri Romzi said the bus arrived only about 35 minutes later, and her son was visibly relieved upon reaching home.

She told Stomp there were also other commuters who were frustrated and gave up on the long wait. One family with a baby chose to head home while another family of four eventually flagged a cab and left.

In response to media queries, a Tower Transit Singapore spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience that Seri Romzi's family faced.

Bus service 97 was affected by traffic congestion caused by multiple road and lane closures due to an event that day, resulting in long delays for buses returning from the city, added the spokesperson.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com