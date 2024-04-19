'Fancy a teh or kopi?' Tim Cook makes guest appearance on Singapore radio following X invite

Apple CEO Tim Cook's schedule has been packed to the brim since he landed in Singapore on Thursday (April 18) as part of his whirlwind Asia tour.

But he was still game to accept an impromptu invite by Class 95FM deejays Justin Ang and Vernon A to appear on their Muttons in the Morning show.

The duo had extended their invitation to Cook via X on Thursday. In their post, they welcomed Cook back to Singapore and asked: "Let's catch up? Fancy a teh or kopi and a chit chat on our show tomorrow morning?"

Cook replied: "Sounds great, I'll see you tomorrow."

And the 63-year-old did show up on Friday (April 19) morning, where he shared what he had done after arriving here from Jakarta.

OMG He said yes!! 🤩🤩 https://t.co/uTjkzsWnab — Muttons In The Morning (@muttons) April 18, 2024

He visited Gardens by the Bay with local photographer and influencer Lee Yik Keat before dropping by the Cerebral Palsy Alliance School Singapore in Pasir Ris, where Apple technology is used to teach.

"It was greatly inspiring to see our technology in action, helping people do things that they couldn't do otherwise, and seeing the great teachers there," he said.

"It's really the intersection of great teaching and technology that brings things to life."

At Apple, we believe technology should be made for everyone. It was powerful to see students and educators at the Cerebral Palsy Alliance School Singapore using our accessibility features, like Switch Control and Live Speech, to help learn, communicate, and create. pic.twitter.com/AVFLBVZgPQ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2024

Then Cook was off to the Apple store at Marina Bay Sands in the evening, where crowds had gathered.

"It was so great to be back there with it open and alive with all kinds of customers in there from all different parts of the world. Singapore attracts such diversity and it's great to go down to the store.

He joked: "You feel like you're in the United Nations — except everybody's happy."

Local singer-songwriter Benjamin Kheng and music producer Evan Low also performed.

Describing the artistes as "so talented", Cook added: "Amazing craft and the quality of their music is just unbelievable… Ben's voice is just so great."

Tonight’s performance by artist @benjaminkheng and producer @evanturetime at Apple Marina Bay Sands was unforgettable! The energy was electric, and it was such an incredible moment for customers and the team at a beautiful spot in Singapore! pic.twitter.com/DntSnRhiUI — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2024

Cook is in Singapore until Friday and will be meeting Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong before he leaves, Bloomberg reported.

Vision Pro availability to be announced soon

But before he jets off, there's one burning question on the minds of Apple fans here: When will Apple's latest gadget, the Vision Pro, arrive in Singapore?

While Cook wasn't able to give specific dates, he did confirm that a timeline would be available soon.

"And I couldn't be more happy to roll it out, because it is so profound… it's just extraordinary," he said.

The Vision Pro is Apple's take on augmented reality headset devices and have been on sale in the United States since Feb 2. Prices range from US$3,499 (S$4,770) to US$4,048.

