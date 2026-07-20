Fans clean up Kallang Wave Mall after watching World Cup final

Fans were spotted cleaning up Kallang Wave Mall after watching the World Cup final on Monday (July 20) morning.

In videos taken by AsiaOne, fans can be seen carrying chairs and returning them to their original places after the match ended, while the floors and tables looked visibly clean.

The mall hosted a live screening of the match, bringing many football enthusiasts into the premises to catch defending champions Argentina take on 2010 winners Spain on the field.

The match – which kicked off at 3am – went into extra time and concluded with a single goal from Spain's Ferran Torres in the 106th minute, giving the Spanish their second World Cup title.

Meanwhile, Japan fans gained the hearts of many online after they were spotted using blue bags to clean the stands at the World Cup, following a tradition that dates back to the country's first appearance at the World Cup in 1998.

The fans of the Samurai Blue cleaned up before they left the stadium on June 14, picking up trash from the stands after Japan's 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in Group F, the Associated Press reported.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com