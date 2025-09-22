Fares between $60 and $120: Strides Premier offers cross-border taxi rides from any location in Singapore to JB

Looking to cross the Causeway by hired car? Travellers can book services with licensed point-to-point operators in Singapore, including Strides Premier.

The ride-hailing service operator said on social media last Friday (Sept 19) that rides between Singapore and Johor Bahru will cost between $60 and $120, depending on the pick-up and drop-off location.

AsiaOne understands that Strides Premier has been offering this service for some time.

Trips from Ban San Street Terminal in Rochor to JB's Larkin bus terminal will cost $60.

The fixed fare for each one-way ride goes up to $80 and $120 when commuters are picked up at any one location in Singapore and Changi Airport, respectively.

Meanwhile, a ride from Larkin Terminal to any one location in Singapore will cost $70 if an advanced booking is placed, and $60 if hired on the spot there.

And if travelling back to Ban San Street, the drive will cost just RM120 (S$36).

Ban San Street Terminal and Larkin Terminal are each country's designated point for cross-border taxis.

Last Thursday (Sept 18), Singapore's largest taxi operator ComfortDelGro said it will begin cross-border taxi services from Sept 25, with bookings accepted through their hotline 6552 1111.

[[nid:722862]]

Taxi fares of both operators for travel from Singapore to Larkin Terminal are charged similarly: $60 if boarding at Ban San Street, $80 for doorstop pick-up and $120 for rides from the airport.

ComfortDelGro did not mention if it would offer return journeys from JB to Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Sept 19, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling acknowledged netizens' queries on why additional drop-off points cannot be established in Malaysia.

"The Malaysian authorities have to agree since this is in Malaysia. We are discussing with them," she wrote.

According to a FAQ by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on cross-border services, licensed taxis from Singapore or Malaysia can pick-up or drop-off passengers anywhere within their respective country but must use the designated terminal after crossing the border.

Sun emphasised that point-to-point services vehicles without proper licences and insurance are illegal, and that the LTA will continue clamping down on such services.

[[nid:722074]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com