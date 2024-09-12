Are fares fair? Singaporeans tell us what they think about the recent public transport fare adjustments

In this episode of What do you think?, AsiaOne heads to the streets to ask Singaporeans their thoughts on the recent public transport fare adjustments.

From Dec 28, adult fares for travellers will see an increase of 10 cents per journey, while concession card holders will face a 4-cent increase per journey.

The revision also included an extension of concessions for graduating students, allowing them to enjoy concessionary fares for four months after the end of their course of study.

Following the announcement, some Singaporeans expressed mixed reactions on the increase.

While some interviewees shared that they did not feel that the revision was reasonable, as it adds to their rising cost of living, most interviewees AsiaOne spoke to felt that the adjustment was justified if it helps to maintain and improve our public transport system.

Additionally, some interviewees we spoke to were aware of existing concessions available and how such support were helpful for those who need it.

Watch the full video to learn how Singaporeans are reacting to the change.

