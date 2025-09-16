'Farewell, our brave little warrior': Rare Sunda pangolin rescued by Mandai Wildlife Reserve dies

A male Sunda pangolin by the name of Berani, who underwent the first orthopaedic surgery of its kind on his hind leg after he was rescued in 2018, has died.

The Mandai Wildlife Reserve announced his death in a Facebook Reel yesterday (Sept 15).

The post reads: "We are deeply saddened to bid farewell to Berani, our beloved rescued Sunda pangolin."

His keeper, Shahnom, shared in the Reel that he was rescued seven years ago and had been under their care since: "Whenever we shared Berani's story with guests, they were often amazed by his incredible journey from rescue to recovery."

Shahnom added that a few months ago, Berani, who was housed at the Night Safari, was diagnosed with a rare skin disease by the veterinary team and underwent five months of intensive treatment.

"Throughout this time, our teams gave our best to ensure he was well cared for and received the best treatment possible. Despite all efforts, his condition worsened and with great sadness, we had to make the difficult decision to let him go," he said.

The post ended with: "Farewell, our brave little warrior. Your spirit lives on, inspiring us in every step we take to protect the critically endangered Sunda Pangolin."

According to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve website, Sunda pangolins, along with other pangolin species in Asia and Africa, are the most heavily trafficked mammals in the world, usually demanded for medicinal use.

In Singapore, their main survival threat are motor vehicle accidents and habitat loss.

