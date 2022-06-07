Farhanna Farid lifts Singapore into history as she breaks Open U-52kg deadlift world record

SINGAPORE -— Farhanna Farid has lifted the Republic into the history books, breaking the women's Open Under-52kg deadlift world record on Monday (June 6).

The two-time Asian deadlift champion lifted 200.5kg at the World Open Classic Powerlifting Championships in South Africa, eclipsing the previous mark of 196.5kg set by France's Shizuka Rico in December.

She had earlier broken the world record with a 197kg lift but topped her own effort on her final lift. It is the first time a Singaporean has set an Open world record.

Powerlifting has three components — the squat, the benchpress and the deadlift. In the deadlift, the athlete must pull the loaded bar off the floor and then assume a standing position. He/she lowers the bar to the floor only on the referee's signal.

Farhanna's previous best — the national record of 196kg — was set at October's Singapore Powerlifting Open.

The result also earned her the gold medal - Singapore's first in any Open category at the World Championships — ahead of French duo Noemie Allabert (192.5kg) and Rico (185kg).

Tan Say Yong, president of Powerlifting Singapore, said the world record puts Farhanna "squarely atop the world's elite".

Noting that the country's athletes and coaches have continued pursuing their goals despite challenges posed by the pandemic, he added: "Farhanna is the embodiment of such steadfastness.

"We hope that her achievement serves as a beacon to show other Singaporeans what is possible and as a rallying point for new growth in our community."

Allabert took home the overall title with a 438kg effort (the sum of each athlete's squat, bench press and deadlift results) followed by Pleun Dekkers of the Netherlands (423.5kg) and Canadian Stef Kean (422.5kg).

Farhanna, 29, was seventh of 13 overall, ninth in the squat and 12th in the bench press.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.