3 men allegedly brandished knife, assault 4 victims in armed robbery at Farrer Park home

Three men, aged between 22 and 23, were arrested on Saturday (April 11) for their alleged involvement in a case of armed robbery near Farrer Park.

The incident happened at about 11.25pm on Friday at a residential unit along Rangoon Road.

Police said the trio had allegedly made arrangements to go to the said unit. Upon entering the unit, one of the trio allegedly brandished a knife. They were then said to have assaulted four persons in the unit, resulting in three of them sustaining minor injuries.

Out of fear and with demands allegedly made at knifepoint, the victims handed over cash amounting to $16,300, one gold chain and one gold bracelet before fleeing the scene.

The trio were identified and arrested at Marsiling Drive on Saturday within 24 hours of the report being made, following ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

They will be charged in court on Monday with the offence of armed robbery with hurt.

If found guilty of the said offence, the three men may be jailed for up to 20 years, and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Members of the public who encounter such cases are advised by the police to remain calm. They should take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call the police once it is safe to do so.

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