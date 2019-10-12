Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid's employers said they will pay for her children's school fees

Filipina Lyn Ocampo Santos, 49, was walking on a covered walkway outside Farrer Road MRT when a car allegedly lost control and hit her from behind.
PHOTO: Lianhe Wanbao
Adeline Tan
The New Paper

The employers of the maid who died in a hit-and-run on Saturday have said they will pay for her children's school fees until they graduate.

Filipina Lyn Ocampo Santos, 49, was walking on a covered walkway outside Farrer Road MRT when a car allegedly lost control and hit her from behind.

She was on her way to Empress Road Market and Food Centre, which she went to every morning to shop for groceries.

The police subsequently arrested a suspect, 24, for causing death by dangerous driving.

In an interview with Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News on Sunday night, Ms Santos' employers, an elderly couple who did not want to be named, said they cried when the police informed them of the accident.

Her employer said they were her first employers, and treated her like their daughter as they were close.

He said: "She would participate in all our festive celebrations and also go travelling with us. We went to Hong Kong last year, and we also planned to celebrate Christmas together this year."

Ms Santos is survived by a husband and two sons, 18 and seven.

Her cousin also told Shin Min that Ms Santos came to work in Singapore when her eldest son was about three years old and had been working in Singapore for the past 15 years.

She was the oldest in her family and had come to work here so that she could support her siblings.

Her employer also said Ms Santos would share with them her family affairs, and now that she has abruptly left them, they intend to sponsor her children's schooling fees until they graduate.

Her employers told Shin Min that they intend to hold a funeral for her at a church and also spoke to some of her friends to understand the Filipino culture at a funeral procession.

Ms Santos' cousin said: "After her husband claims the body, we will follow the wishes of the family, and we will also hold a funeral service in a church so that people can come and pay their last respects."

CHURCH VOLUNTEER

Shin Min reported that Ms Santos was a frequent volunteer at a church and was on her way to the market to buy food for a church activity when the accident happened.

Her employer said Ms Santos was good to the people around her and enjoyed gatherings and cooking for people.

He said she is irreplaceable in their hearts and the family would miss her dearly.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao also reported yesterday that Ms Santos had planned to make a trip to the Philippines in March to attend her older son's graduation ceremony, and her family had plans to visit her next year.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Accidents - Traffic hit and run MAIDS

TRENDING

Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
Golden Horse winner Yeo Yann Yann happy she can take MRT without being recognised
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid&#039;s employers said they will pay for her children&#039;s school fees
Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid's employers said they will pay for her children's school fees
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Chinese plane turns round to help bereaved couple
Chinese plane turns round to help bereaved couple
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
'Papa, follow me': Video of Jay Chou's son melt netizens' hearts

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
$6.95 Impossible burger at MOS, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
8-year-old Chinese boy swallows coin to get out of doing homework
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies

SERVICES