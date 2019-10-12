Farrer Road hit-and-run death: Maid's employers said they will pay for her children's school fees

The employers of the maid who died in a hit-and-run on Saturday have said they will pay for her children's school fees until they graduate.

Filipina Lyn Ocampo Santos, 49, was walking on a covered walkway outside Farrer Road MRT when a car allegedly lost control and hit her from behind.

She was on her way to Empress Road Market and Food Centre, which she went to every morning to shop for groceries.

The police subsequently arrested a suspect, 24, for causing death by dangerous driving.

In an interview with Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News on Sunday night, Ms Santos' employers, an elderly couple who did not want to be named, said they cried when the police informed them of the accident.

Her employer said they were her first employers, and treated her like their daughter as they were close.

He said: "She would participate in all our festive celebrations and also go travelling with us. We went to Hong Kong last year, and we also planned to celebrate Christmas together this year."

Ms Santos is survived by a husband and two sons, 18 and seven.