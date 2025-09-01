FAS general secretary Chew Chun-Liang steps down after less than a year in role

Singapore football is shaking things up again, this time at its top official level.

In a media statement on Monday (Sept 1), the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said that Chew Chun-Liang has stepped down from his role as general secretary with immediate effect.

Chew, 48, was announced as general secretary barely a year ago on Sept 13. He was formerly Sailors CEO from December 2020 to 2022.

"The FAS extends its deepest gratitude to Chun-Liang for his dedicated service and contributions to Singapore football during his tenure, and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.



"In light of this development, FAS is pleased to appoint Badri Ghent as the new general secretary," FAS said.

The general secretary post is the top official seat at the FAS secretariat, overseeing day-to-day operations, implementation of strategies and policies, and the hiring of department heads.

Badri's appointment is the first by the new FAS Council elected on April 29. The council is currently led by Forest Li who serves as its president.

Li is chairman of local football club Lion City Sailors and founder of tech conglomerate, Sea Group.

Prior to his new appointment, Badhri was sporting director of Lion City Sailors FC.

He was also the youngest-ever general manager in the Singapore Premier League having been appointed at then-Home United FC in 2017, according to a statement from FAS.

FAS President Li said that Badri has been involved in Singapore football for more than a decade and has a deep understanding of Singapore's football ecosystem.

"His experience- from management roles at Home United to his leadership at Lion City Sailors - reflect his ability to raise standards and build strong structures.

"We are confident that his leadership as general secretary will help us drive forward the council's priorities, strengthen the national team, and elevate Singapore football in the years ahead," said Li, who also paid tribute to Chew for his professionalism and "steady leadership", saying it provided stability and strengthened the FAS' administration during an important period.

Chew, a self-professed football fan, was often seen being involved on the ground.

During the Lions' Asean Football Federation (AFF) campaign in 2024, he was seen explaining the ticketing situation personally to members of public queuing for tickets to the semi-final clash with Vietnam in December.

In the coming weeks, the FAS will also have to contend with the selection of a new head coach - the fourth in six years - after Tsutomu Ogura stepped down in June.

He has reportedly joined the Japan Football Association as the vice-chairman of its technical committee.

CNA reported on Aug 14 that the shortlist is down to five names, including former Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Nick Montgomery.

Singapore football fans have endured more than a decade without major trophies since the Lions won the AFF championship in 2012.

Singapore are currently ranked 159th in the world rankings with neighbours Indonesia and Malaysia at 118th and 125th respectively.

