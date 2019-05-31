Fast food chain A&W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio

Following the positive response to their first outlet at Jewel Changi Airport, American fast food chain A&W has just announced that they will open their second outlet in AMK Hub.

The new outlet will accommodate 142 hungry diners, an upgrade from the Jewel's outlet which could only seat 80 diners. "With the AMK Hub outlet, we hope they can relive those memories of the time when A&W used to be in Ang Mo Kio," said a brand representative to The Straits Times.

A&W's first outlet at Jewel has been extremely popular since it opened in April earlier this year, with snaking queues forming till the early hours of the morning.

Known for their 'coney dogs' and root beer float, their comeback this year marks the end of a 16-year hiatus since they left Singapore in 2003 due to competition from other fast-food chains.

Speaking to The Straits Times, A&W's brand representatives shared that their second outlet at the basement of AMK Hub will be more "family-orientated", with "selfie corners" for millennials. It may even open 24 hours, depending on the response from diners.

Operating hours at the Jewel outlet had been shortened to "better manage the crowd" and address the level of cleanliness at the outlet, said a spokesperson. Instead of 24 hours, it now operates from 7am to 3am. "Once things settle down and we can do intermittent cleaning, we will resume a 24-hour operation," he said.

While the chain has not yet applied for Halal certification, there is no pork nor lard on the menu.

The brand also shared that they are in talks of opening a third outlet by 2020.

