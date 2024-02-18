'Faster than the cars': PMD user spotted speeding on Lornie Highway sparks outrage online

Some motorists on Lornie Highway found themselves driving neck and neck with a personal mobility device (PMD) rider yesterday (Feb 17) afternoon.

A video taken by a fellow driver was shared on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante on the same day.

"Dangerous, reckless, illegal 'lone biker' zipping in and out [of traffic]," read the post caption. "He is a really, really fast rider."

The minute-long clip showed the PMD user weaving through traffic and switching lanes multiple times.

"It's too short, you can't even see it," pointed out a woman in the cam car at one point in the video.

The cam car eventually catches up to the PMD rider, who was in a striped shirt and wore a neon helmet.

The PMD user's irresponsible actions incurred the wrath of netizens, who expressed their shock at the alarming sight.

"The PMD is faster than the cars," exclaimed a netizen.

Said another: "Anyone who knows this guy, please tell him that he is endangering himself and other road users."

"Law enforcement officers should look into this inconsiderate rider on the road," a netizen commented.

One Facebook user also claimed to have seen the PMD rider at a traffic junction in Bukit Timah.

"He rode like nobody's business from the middle lane to extreme right, then zig zag around," said the user.

Under the Active Mobility Act, PMDs cannot be ridden on roads.

If found guilty of doing so, first-time offenders may face a fine of up to $2,000, or a jail term of up to three months, or both.

