Fatal Clementi stabbing: Suspect and victim were linked to grassroots activities

SINGAPORE — The two men were involved in grassroots activities of the Trivelis Residents' Network, which serves the Trivelis estate at Clementi Ave 4.

But in the late afternoon of Monday (Oct 21), shouts and screams shattered the peace of the estate as one of the men, a 50-year-old, attacked the other man, a 41-year-old.

The latter was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where he died, and the suspect was arrested.

They were residents of the estate.

The suspect was caught on video chasing the victim from the pick-up point between Block 311B and 311C.

The pick-up point is directly in front of the Trivelis Residents' Network office at the foot of Block 311B.

The victim, who ST understands to be Winson Khoo, had tripped near the drain about 20m away from the office when the suspect allegedly attacked him.

A woman, believed to be Khoo's wife, screamed during the assault as he lay on the ground.

Together with a parking attendant, she had tried to pry the suspect off her husband, but to no avail.

There was also someone shouting for people to call the police.

As Khoo lay on the ground in a pool of his blood, cries of "sorry, sorry" were heard in the clip.

Residents said the attacker later turned his attention to the woman, chasing her as she fled screaming.

They said she had sought refuge in a preschool at Block 311C.

The suspect then walked to his black car at the pick-up point and drove into the multi-storey carpark where he allegedly reversed repeatedly into another car.

He was stopped as he was driving out of the carpark and arrested by the police.

Other residents said a medical worker, a resident who was on her way home, rushed forward to help Khoo.

Videos shared with ST by the residents showed her still in her uniform performing chest compressions on him.

Residents said both men were familiar faces in the estate, with Khoo often going door to door as part of grassroots activities.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported he was the vice chairman of the Trivelis Residents' Network and the suspect was also involved in grassroots activities.

Staff at the office declined to comment when approached by ST on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Sim Ann was briefed by police officers inside the police cordon between Block 311B and 311C.

She was also comforting an elderly couple crying at the scene.

She later posted on Facebook she had met the family of the victim and offered them support.

When ST approached Khoo's home on Tuesday, two women who had been crying came to the door.

The family declined to comment and requested privacy, saying they were still coming to terms with his death.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.