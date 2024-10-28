Fatal Clementi stabbing: Suspect who allegedly killed grassroots volunteer brought back to crime scene

A 50-year-old who allegedly killed a grassroots volunteer was brought back to the crime scene at Clementi Ave 4 by police on Monday (Oct 28).

Toh Chee Hong was charged with the murder of 41-year-old Winson Khoo last Wednesday after being arrested on scene following the incident last Monday evening.

Khoo and Toh are known to each other, according to preliminary investigations by the police.

Toh arrived at the roundabout below Blocks 311B and 311C just before 10.20am, alighting from a black police van with four police officers.

The police had cordoned off the area spanning the playground, void deck, car park and roundabout below Blocks 311B and 311C, preventing passers-by from entering the area.

He had reportedly stabbed the victim repeatedly with a small object at the foot of Block 311B.

Toh, unshaven and unkempt, kept his head down as he was escorted from the drop-off point under Block 311B to the lift lobby of Block 311C, where he was brought up to a unit on the 19th floor.

The block is part of Trivelis, a HDB development under the Design, Build and Sell Scheme where the lift lobbies are gated.

Dressed in a red shirt, black shorts and slippers, Toh was restrained with black strips on both his wrists and ankles, limiting his movement as he shuffled along.

He returned to the ground floor at around 11.15am and was brought back to the drop-off point.

By this point, a large crowd of onlookers had gathered outside of the cordoned area, watching and recording Toh's revisitation on their mobile devices.

Officers could be seen asking Toh questions, to which he replied with nods of his head, pointing at the ground beneath him.

A piece of laminated paper with what appeared to be an arrow on it would then be placed on the ground, and the suspect would point forwards as officers led him around the area.

He travelled to the road along the roundabout before heading to a grass patch below the block and was then led to a multi-storey car park at around 11.30am.

After speaking to officers on the first floor of the car park, a police van entered the premises and picked him up, ferrying him and other officers to the upper floors.

Toh left the scene via the van he arrived in slightly after 11.40am.

If convicted, Toh faces the death penalty.

[[nid:706885]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com