Fatal Hougang stabbing: Victim's body to be repatriated to Vietnam for last rites

SINGAPORE — Dao Thi Hong, the woman killed in a knife attack in Hougang, will be going home, with her sister making arrangements to have her body repatriated to Vietnam on Dec 14.

Friends of the victim said last rites will be held where the family lives in Thanh Hoa, a city in central Vietnam about 150km south of Hanoi.

Nguyen Trong Vinh, who shared a Housing Board flat with Hong and two other roommates, said more than 100 friends and relatives are waiting in Hong's home town for her return.

The 34-year-old mother of three was stabbed repeatedly on Dec 10 where she worked at the Quan Long Nippon Paint hardware shop in Block 210 Hougang Street 21. The flat she lived in is in the same block.

A 26-year-old man — another worker at the store — tried to stop the attack and was wounded. The attacker, who was injured in the incident, has since been charged with murder.

The victim's older sister arrived in Singapore from Vietnam on Dec 11 to settle her sister's affairs. She paid her respects at a makeshift altar set up for Hong at the back of the hardware store.

Hong's sister was at the Singapore General Hospital mortuary on Dec 13 with friends and relatives to identify the victim's body, according to local Chinese paper Shin Min Daily News.

She appeared puffy-eyed. They declined to speak to the media.

Vinh, who refers to the victim as "Ah Hong", said Hong's sister came by the flat later in the day to pick up her belongings.

He said: "She cried when she saw that Ah Hong had bought a lot of gifts for their family back home. She said, 'Why did [Ah Hong] buy so many things?'"

According to the victim's friends, Hong moved to Singapore around five years ago to provide for her family. She was planning a visit home in 2025.

According to Vietnamese news reports, the Vietnam Embassy in Singapore is coordinating with the local authorities to clarify the cause of the attack.

The embassy has also contacted Hong's family to assist with funeral arrangements, reported online news agency VietnamPlus.

Vinh said he gave Hong's sister condolence money collected from friends and members of the Vietnamese community.

"She said thank you to everybody for helping her and her younger sister," said Vinh.

The attacker, Chinese national Du Zaixing, was charged with murder on Dec 12 and is being held in remand.

His case will be heard again on Dec 19. If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.

