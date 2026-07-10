Main thunderstorm cloud was 'a few kilometres' from fatal lightning strike at Pasir Ris Beach: MSS

SINGAPORE – The only detected lightning strike to hit the ground in the Pasir Ris Beach area on July 5 – the one that killed a paddleboarder – originated from a main thunderstorm cloud “a few kilometres away”, the weatherman told The Straits Times on July 9.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said thunderstorms had begun developing in the north of Singapore near the Yishun area at about 3.20pm on July 5, before moving north-westwards.

Forecasts for thundery showers were issued for many locations in the west, central and north of Singapore, said MSS, which is under the National Environment Agency (NEA).

At about 4.30pm, thunderstorms developed around Punggol and moved westwards away from Pasir Ris. These intensified rapidly into a large thunderstorm that extended over the Straits of Johor, it added.

Based on NEA’s lightning detection system, several lightning strikes were observed over the north of Singapore and the Straits of Johor.

Lightning data on MSS’ weather information website shows that only one lightning strike from a thunderstorm cloud to the ground was detected at the Pasir Ris beach area on July 5.

The MSS said: “A lightning strike was detected at the Pasir Ris beach area at about 4.46 pm, when the main thunderstorm cloud was still a few kilometres away.

“Lightning can strike a distance away from the main thunderstorm cloud even when there are no showers.”

Shortly after, at about 4.50pm, police were alerted that a man had been struck by lightning while paddleboarding in the waters off Pasir Ris Beach.

Mikhail Benyamin, 24, who worked part-time for a group of outdoor adventure companies, was with his family when the incident occurred. He was brought ashore unconscious and taken to Sengkang General Hospital, where he later died.

Six other people, aged between 13 and 54, were conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

An eyewitness said the skies had been clear when the lightning struck.

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The MSS said it provides a lightning information service through the myENV app and its weather information website.

For the afternoon of July 5, the forecast of thundery showers for the Pasir Ris town centre was issued at about 4.30pm and lightning from the cloud to the ground was detected subsequently, according to MSS.

It said: “Depending on the settings selected in myENV, users would have received alerts for these events shortly after.”

Altogether, a total of 1,569 lightning strikes were observed on July 5.

Users subscribing to lightning alerts for a particular location will receive the alerts based on the specific settings, it added.

By default, alerts are triggered when lightning strikes the ground or when thundery showers are forecast in the next two hours within a 6km radius of the location.

Following the initial alerts, notifications will also be sent when no lightning activity has been observed over the watch area for the past 30 minutes, or when thundery showers are no longer expected.

Generally, locations in open spaces like fields, beaches, and parks are more at risk of lightning strikes, due to the exposure and absence of lightning protection, said MSS.

Tall structures are more susceptible to strikes as they provide a shorter path for charges to reach the ground.

In Singapore, data collected over the last 10 years showed that between 6,400 and 39,600 lightning strikes were detected over these areas each July, while the annual number of lightning strikes ranged from about 216,000 to 380,000.

There does not appear to be any discernible trend in lightning occurrences over the years, said MSS.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.