Fatal Queensway accident: Passers-by yelled for 15-year-old victim to wake up

A 15-year-old boy died after he was knocked down by a car at a U-turn junction on Queensway on Tuesday evening (Oct 27), police confirmed.

The driver, 54, was arrested for causing grievous hurt by negligent driving.

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, an attendant at the nearby Singapore Petroleum Company petrol station said he had been attending to customers when he heard a loud sound.

"I went nearer to check and saw a boy bent over and lying on the road. He was bleeding non-stop from his head," the attendant, who did not want to be named, recounted to the Chinese daily.

The driver immediately stopped the car a short distance away and called the police, he said.

Meanwhile, two women who were passing by stopped to assist the boy and call an ambulance.

"They kept shouting for him to wake up and asked him not to close his eyes, but he was already unresponsive."

He succumbed to his injuries after being taken to National University Hospital, the police said.

The boy hailed from Malaysia but lived in Singapore with his parents, his uncle shared. At the time of the accident, he was on his way home.

"We are still unclear about the details of the accident. We still have to wait for the police to investigate," the boy's mother said in response to the newspaper's queries.

The police are investigating the accident.

