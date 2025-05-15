Fatal Second Link accident: Singaporean pleads not guilty to dangerous driving, lawyers say he lost control of Maserati

A Singaporean driver involved in a fatal Second Link Expressway accident on May 9 was charged in a Malaysian court today (May 15).

Muhammad Irsyad Abdul Hameed, 27, pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving, reported Malaysian media outlet New Straits Times.

The man is accused of causing the death of 32-year-old motorcyclist A. Vasanthraj at the expressway at about 6.40pm.

Irsyad, who was driving a red Maserati, had allegedly made an illegal U-turn and crashed into the road divider, according to previous media reports.

The victim collided with the debris and reportedly died at the scene from severe head injuries.

Following the crash, several angry motorists surrounded and allegedly assaulted Irsyad before the police arrived, according to viral videos posted online.

If convicted, Irsyad faces a jail term of up to 10 years' and a fine not exceeding RM50,000 (S$15,110).

In defence, his lawyers pleaded for a lower bail amount and for his passport to be returned as it is required for his job, according to Malay Mail.

They added that their client has no criminal record, is not a flight risk, and is willing to cooperate by reporting to a police station in Johor Bahru monthly.

Bail was set at RM12,000 and his driving licence suspended until the case is concluded. The accused is also required to report to the nearest police station once a month, reported The Star.

The case will be heard again on June 10.

Vehicle malfunction led to U-turn: Lawyers

Irsyad's lawyers Baharudin Bahrim and Zarina Ismail Tom told the media outside the court that he did not deliberately perform an illegal U-turn, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The lawyers were quoted as saying that the vehicle had malfunctioned, leading Irsyad to turn to the emergency exit in the right lane. However, he had crashed into the barrier.

They also claimed that the motorcyclist had hit the debris about 10 minutes after Irsyad's car stopped in the opposite lane.

Baharudin and Zarina added that their client is saddened by the motorcyclist's death and has expressed his condolences.

