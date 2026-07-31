'Every minute feels so long': Father appeals for help after daughter, 20, goes missing in Cambodia

The father of a 20-year-old Singaporean girl has taken to Instagram to appeal for help after she purportedly went missing in Cambodia.

According to the posts, Siti Aishah Siregar Sahat Siregar was last known to have travelled to Phnom Penh from Singapore on July 28, and the family has since lost contact with her.

"Our family is very worried, and every minute that passes feels so long," Sahat Siregar, a real estate agent, said in his caption.

"As a father, I am begging for your help. I just want my daughter to come home safe."

Sahat also said that the family has made a police report and are working closely with the authorities, and thanked everyone who has tried to help him so far.

He has requested the authorities in Singapore and Cambodia to find his daughter as soon as possible, stating that the family is "afraid that every hour we lose could make it harder to bring her home safely".

The father also asked for the public to help by sharing the post, hoping that it can reach someone who "may have seen something or know something that can help".

"If you have any information, no matter how small, please contact me or the Singapore Police immediately," he said.

Efforts to contact Sahat since Friday (July 31) morning have not been successful.

AsiaOne has contacted the police for more information and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to check if consular assistance has been sought.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com