Father of four admits having wife raped by 5 men over 8 years to fulfil wife-sharing fantasies

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old man admitted in court on Thursday (May 4) that he fed his wife sedatives and had her raped by five men over a period of eight years to fulfil his wife-sharing fantasies.

The father of four, identified here as J, also admitted that he had raped the wives of two of the men. The assaults were often carried out without the use of protection, with the men taking photos and videos of the acts.

J is at the centre of an unprecedented case where husbands with wife-sharing fantasies conspired with other men to have their own partners drugged and raped.

The safety officer faces the most charges out of the seven men who have been hauled to court.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to six charges, with another 11 charges taken into consideration. Prosecutors sought between 28 and 32 years' jail, and the maximum 24 strokes of the cane.

In a written mitigation plea, the man, who was not represented by a lawyer, described his acts as "retaliatory". He accused his wife of having been unfaithful.

Addressing the court, he said he was pleading guilty "to own up the responsibility and to accept my due punishment".

However, he said his actions could be due to his mental state at the time.

He asked the court to send him for a detailed assessment and diagnosis so that he can receive treatment and be fit enough to return to his family.

"Right now, my main concern is the safety of my wife as well as my children," he added.

Five other men have been sentenced to between 3 years and 22 years in prison. Three of them were each ordered to be given 20 strokes of the cane.

Three of the men - Husband K, 45; Husband L, 54; and Husband M, 45 - had helped another man gain access to their respective partners and then watched as the accomplice raped, or tried to rape, the unconscious women.

The victims were all given sedatives without their knowledge.

J had conspired with the three husbands, as well as two other men, N and O, for them to rape his wife between 2010 and 2018.

He also raped K's wife on three occasions between 2012 and 2013 and raped M's former wife in 2018.

L's wife regained consciousness before P, her husband‘s colleague, could rape her in 2017.

Investigations showed that several of the men first got to know each other on the SammyBoy online forum and other platforms where people talked about exchanging sexual partners and sharing their wives.

In both private and group chats, they discussed wife-sharing fantasies where the husband would watch another man have sex with his wife.

They also exchanged details of their sex lives and shared explicit images or videos of their wives or partners with one another.

J and K each also secretly live-streamed themselves having sex with their wives to others. After watching, the men would sometimes commend each other for the acts performed.

After raping each other's wives, K and J continued to reminisce about what they had done.

K said it would be nice if J could "manage to knock her up". They also spoke of plans to get their wives raped and impregnated by other men.

The crimes came to light after J's wife discovered explicit images of herself on his mobile phone on Jan 1, 2020, and found out that her husband and K had been "exchanging wives".

The case against O is pending.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.