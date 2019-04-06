Father jailed for assaulting 5-year-old autistic boy who was 'playing roughly' near his sons

A man physically assaulted a five-year-old boy at an indoor playground on April 9, 2018.
PHOTO: Facebook/Ow May Chen
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A father of two lashed out at a five-year-old autistic boy after seeing him "playing roughly" near his children in a sandpit.

Soo Wen Jie kicked the child in the stomach after he tried to take a plastic shovel from him, then swung his arm at him, knocking him onto a slide.

The incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media while the boy, who attends a school for students with special needs, had to see a psychologist after the incident.

Soo, 29, was sentenced to a week in jail on Tuesday (June 6) after pleading guilty to an assault charge.

He was visiting Sunshine Childhood Playland in Yishun Avenue 2 with his wife and their two young children on April 9 last year when he noticed the boy "playing roughly" near his son, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling said.

Soo was standing between them when the autistic boy - who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his identity - tried to take the shovel.

Soo kicked the boy, who became "frustrated". Soo then shoved the boy away when he tried to hug him, before hitting the child's upper body, knocking him onto the slide.

The boy's 45-year-old mother, who was nearby, heard the commotion and took her son to another play area.

Later that evening, the boy complained of pain in his abdomen, and his mother contacted the playground which had a closed circuit television footage of the incident.

He was taken to Yishun Polyclinic the next day where he was found with tenderness over his upper abdomen and breastbone.

DPP Chee urged the judge to sentence Soo to a week's jail, stressing that he had assaulted a "very vulnerable victim".

Defence lawyer Walter Silvester pleaded for his client to be given either a fine or a day in jail, saying that Soo had "over-reacted" and was not aware that the boy has autism.

The lawyer also said that Soo had offered to pay a compensation but was rejected.

The boy's mother was in court on Tuesday but she declined to comment to The Straits Times.

For assaulting the child, Soo could have been jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Singapore courts assault Singapore Crime
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Father jailed for assaulting 5-year-old autistic boy who was &#039;playing roughly&#039; near his sons
Father jailed for assaulting 5-year-old autistic boy who was 'playing roughly' near his sons
BMW driver repeatedly reverses into Porsche while trying to enter parallel parking lot at Toa Payoh
BMW driver repeatedly reverses into Porsche while trying to enter parallel parking lot at Toa Payoh
Police step in after woman&#039;s complaint about paying nearly $327 for 3 durians in Penang goes viral
Police step in after woman's complaint about paying nearly $327 for 3 durians in Penang goes viral
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (June 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (June 2019)
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Fire at Bangkok&#039;s Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
YouTuber sentenced to 15 months in jail after feeding beggar Oreos stuffed with toothpaste
YouTuber sentenced to 15 months in jail after feeding beggar Oreos stuffed with toothpaste
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to &#039;beg&#039; for $170,000
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Chinese pianist Lang Lang marries 24-year-old fellow pianist
Chinese pianist Lang Lang marries 24-year-old fellow pianist
Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping
Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping

LIFESTYLE

Yoshinoya releases canned beef bowls for times of (real) emergency
Yoshinoya releases canned beef bowls for times of (real) emergency
Taiwanese bubble tea chain Milksha to open its first Southeast Asian outlet at Suntec City Mall
Taiwanese bubble tea chain Milksha to open its first Southeast Asian outlet at Suntec City Mall
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
Wash your hands after touching these 7 things
Wash your hands after touching these 7 things

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Nicholas Tse&#039;s sister has a baby girl, but who&#039;s the father?
Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia

SERVICES