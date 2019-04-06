Father jailed for assaulting 5-year-old autistic boy who was 'playing roughly' near his sons

SINGAPORE - A father of two lashed out at a five-year-old autistic boy after seeing him "playing roughly" near his children in a sandpit.

Soo Wen Jie kicked the child in the stomach after he tried to take a plastic shovel from him, then swung his arm at him, knocking him onto a slide.

The incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media while the boy, who attends a school for students with special needs, had to see a psychologist after the incident.

Soo, 29, was sentenced to a week in jail on Tuesday (June 6) after pleading guilty to an assault charge.

He was visiting Sunshine Childhood Playland in Yishun Avenue 2 with his wife and their two young children on April 9 last year when he noticed the boy "playing roughly" near his son, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chee Ee Ling said.

Soo was standing between them when the autistic boy - who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect his identity - tried to take the shovel.

Soo kicked the boy, who became "frustrated". Soo then shoved the boy away when he tried to hug him, before hitting the child's upper body, knocking him onto the slide.