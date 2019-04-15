Faulty sprinkler causes water leak in Jewel Changi Airport

Faulty sprinkler causes water leak in Jewel Changi Airport
PHOTO: YouTube/Selicia Felicia
Ng Huiwen
The Straits Times
Apr 15, 2019

An issue with a sprinkler at Jewel Changi Airport resulted in a water leak on Saturday afternoon, the third day of its public preview.

Videos of the incident were shared widely online over the weekend, including one titled Waterfall At Jewel Airport showing visitors looking on curiously as water gushed from the ceiling.

In response to queries, a spokesman for Jewel Changi Airport said the water leak occurred at the Terminal 1 arrival hall. It was attributed to a problem with a sprinkler.

The spokesman said an unoccupied tenant unit in Jewel was affected.

"The issue was quickly attended to and resolved with minimal impact to operations," added the spokesman.

About half a million people have signed up for free preview tickets and they can visit Jewel until tomorrow.

Jewel will open its doors to all from Wednesday. Located next to Terminal 1, it is connected to Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 via air-conditioned travelators.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Changi Airport viral videos
Purchase this article for republication.
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement