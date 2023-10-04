Feeding the birds or for survival? Woman seen scavenging through garbage for bread

Is she someone in need, a freegan, or simply an animal lover?

A video showing a woman picking up discarded bread and buns from a rubbish bin has caused a stir online, with many netizens expressing sadness and sympathy for her.

In the clip posted by TikTok user Vividshafiq on Monday (Oct 2), the grey-haired woman, who looks to be in her 60s or 70s, is seen rummaging through a large green bin, retrieving what looks to be baked goods wrapped in plastic.

She goes through the bin, dusting off some of the items before placing them in her own plastic bag.

"This thing still happens in Singapore?" Vividshafiq captioned the video, adding, "She picks all the left over from the bin (sic) thrown from the bread shop to survive?"

The same clip appeared to be reposted by TikTok user Garygaryocp the next day, where it gathered more traction on the platform.

This time, the caption in the video read: “First world country where some people have to scavenge for food discarded in the bins to survive…”

Several commenters took the video as a sign that there are more in Singapore who are falling below the poverty line.

However, many cautioned that the viewers should not jump to conclusions about the woman's background and suggested that she could be doing it for other reasons.

Some posited that the woman could be a "freegan" — referring to a group of people who reject consumerism and seek to reduce waste.

Another shared about the existence of a "community of dumpster divers" in Singapore who choose to scavenge for food and other usable products from public spaces.

Others commented that the woman's actions could simply be a habit, not necessarily borne out of necessity or poverty.

A few users also wondered if she could simply be using the bread to feed the birds or other stray animals.

But at least one commenter saw nothing wrong with the behaviour.

AsiaOne has reached out to Vividshafiq for more information.

candicecai@asiaone.com