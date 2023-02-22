Feeling peckish: Bird helps itself to Indian rojak in Buangkok stall

What if you were served the food later?

A bird was spotted pecking at the food on display at an Indian rojak stall in Buangkok on the morning of Feb 17.

Sharing a video of the incident, Stomp contributor P said it happened in the Kopitiam food court at the Buangkok MRT station.

"The bird was having breakfast. A diner helped to chase the bird away, but the workers didn't seem to care," said the Stomp contributor.

"The concern is that I think this food will be served to the customer later."

In the video, the mynah can be seen perched on a tray of food while people were working in the stall behind it. After pecking at the food a few times, it hopped off the tray and flew away.

Asked whether he informed the stall about the feathered intruder, the Stomp contributor said: "They also saw it and tried to chase away the birds, but the birds kept coming. It happened a few times.

"They were busy working. Maybe it was a blind spot from inside the stall."

The Stomp contributor did not see the workers throw away the food that the bird pecked at.

In response to a Stomp query, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said: "Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, retail food establishments must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

"They are reminded to place their food in covered receptacles or other means to prevent contamination by pests and birds.

"Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food establishment should report to SFA via the online feedback form (www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback). SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action if we have obtained sufficient evidence."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.