Fees for foreign vehicles entering Singapore to rise to $50 for cars and $7 for motorcycles from Jan 1, 2027

The vehicle entry permit (VEP) fee for foreign vehicles to enter Singapore is slated to increase at the start of 2027, according to a press release by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Feb 6).

VEP fees for foreign-registered cars and motorcycles entering Singapore will be raised to $50 per day and $7 per day respectively, up from $35 and $4.

The VEP fee will apply on all days, except on weekends and Singapore public holidays from Jan 1, 2027.

The current annual 10 free VEP days and free weekday VEP hours will also be removed.

Additionally, the goods vehicle permit (GVP) will also see a raise from $40 to $70 per calendar month come January next year.

Owners of foreign-registered goods vehicles can still purchase their GVPs at the present price before the revised fee comes into effect.

LTA explained that it periodically reviews fees for foreign-registered vehicles in Singapore to account for changes in ownership and usage costs of Singapore-registered ones.

"This is to ensure that the cost of owning and using a foreign-registered vehicle in Singapore is commensurate with that of a Singapore-registered vehicle," LTA said.

"The cost difference has widened in recent years, giving rise to the need to increase the VEP fee for foreign-registered cars and motorcycles and the GVP fee for foreign-registered goods vehicles."

Electronic road pricing fees

Singapore will also be transitioning to the use of the electronic road pricing (ERP) 2 system from Jan 1, 2027.

While installation of the ERP 2 system's on board unit (OBU) is not mandatory for foreign-registered vehicles, entering Singapore without an OBU will incur a flat-rate ERP fee of $3 for motorcycles and $10 for other vehicles for every ERP operational day that the vehicle travels on Singapore roads.

Foreign-registered vehicle owners can also consider installing the OBU from April 1 this year.

The OBU can only be installed in Singapore by authorised workshops and technicians, and interested motorists can speak with these workshops for information on installation fees.

LTA will share more details on OBU installation for foreign motorists in due course.

