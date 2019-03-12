Female body found floating in Kallang River, police investigating unnatural death

A female body was floating in the waters of Kallang River, near the MRT station, on Sunday (March 10).

Responding to queries by Stomp, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the river at 5.29pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Stomp that it received a call for assistance at around 5.35pm.

The woman's body was retrieved and she was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A video uploaded by Jessika Putry on Monday (March 11) shows the authorities setting up a death tent at the scene and has been viewed almost 95,000 times.

Police investigations are ongoing.