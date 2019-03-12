Female body found floating in Kallang River, police investigating unnatural death

Female body found floating in Kallang River, police investigating unnatural death
PHOTO: Stomp
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp
Mar 12, 2019

A female body was floating in the waters of Kallang River, near the MRT station, on Sunday (March 10).

Responding to queries by Stomp, the police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the river at 5.29pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Stomp that it received a call for assistance at around 5.35pm.

The woman's body was retrieved and she was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A video uploaded by Jessika Putry on Monday (March 11) shows the authorities setting up a death tent at the scene and has been viewed almost 95,000 times.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More about

death police
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement