Female cabby and passenger taken to hospital after taxi crashes through railing at Keat Hong Close

A 52-year-old female cabby and an 18-year-old female passenger were taken to hospital after the taxi they were in crashed into a railing and onto a slope at Block 805 Keat Hong Close in the early hours of Saturday morning (Nov 16).

Two Stompers alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos and a video of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers who had arrived to rescue the women from the taxi.

The incident happened next to a multi-storey carpark.

The SCDF told Stomp it responded to the accident at 2.27am.

The 52-year-old driver and 18-year-old passenger were conscious when they were taken to National University Hospital and Ng Teng Fong General Hospital respectively.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted at 2.25am.

One of the Stompers shared photos of the broken railing and damaged vegetation following the accident.

He said: "Taxi and personal mobility device (PMD): Which is more dangerous?"

Police investigations are ongoing.