Female e-bike rider, 69, dies in accident involving 2 cars, including a Maserati

SINGAPORE - A 69-year-old woman died after an accident involving two cars in Cantonment Road near Pinnacle @ Duxton at around 5am on Sunday (Jan 5).

One of the drivers, a 25-year-old man who The Straits Times understand was driving a Maserati, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

The second driver left the scene before police arrived.

The woman, who was riding a power-assisted bicycle, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Investigations are ongoing.

