Female motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with taxi on BKE

PHOTO: Stomp
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

A 47-year-old woman was taken to hospital after an accident involving her motorcycle and a taxi along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Sunday morning (Dec 1).

The police told Stomp in response to queries that they were alerted to the accident, which occurred in the direction of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), at 10.31am.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Photos posted on Facebook show her lying on the road with her motorcycle nearby.

A man appeared to be calling for help on his phone.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More about
Accidents - Traffic Motorcycle accident road safety

TRENDING

Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Escalator steps buckle in front of mum and baby at Waterway Point
Local pet crematorium accused of &#039;fake ashes&#039; bites back at dog owner
Local pet crematorium accused of 'fake ashes' bites back at dog owner
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China&#039;s reality TV craze
Godfrey Gao death highlights dark side of China's reality TV craze
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
New version of National Anthem to be unveiled tomorrow
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Goo Hara fans upset that her parents, who allegedly abandoned her, will get her assets
Female motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with taxi on BKE
Female motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with taxi on BKE
Man attacked with drain cover while clearing protest roadblock in Hong Kong
Man attacked with drain cover while clearing protest roadblock in Hong Kong
K-pop singer HyunA won&#039;t tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
K-pop singer HyunA won't tell lies anymore about her health after deaths of Sulli, Goo Hara
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
Michael Lai, giant of film and TV music in Hong Kong, dies at 73
Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
Bride in Thailand invites ex-boyfriends to wedding, stirs debate online
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
He witnessed a boy drown - and became a lifeguard for the next 47 years

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar &amp; other deals this week
$2.80 alcoholic xiao long baos, Takashimaya Christmas Bazaar & other deals this week
No more medical bill surprises
No more medical bill surprises
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
5 ways you damage your relationship with your child without even knowing it
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style
7 of the best hotels in Singapore where you can celebrate your birthday in style

Home Works

7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Gossip mill: Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo - and other entertainment news this week
Carman Lee reveals if she would ever date Condor Heroes co-star Louis Koo
Ice cream for an &#039;ice queen&#039;? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Ice cream for an 'ice queen'? Felicia Chin cheers Rui En up after her cat dies
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Internet slams GrabFood customer who asked rider to pay for late food
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11

SERVICES