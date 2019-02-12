Female motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident with taxi on BKE

A 47-year-old woman was taken to hospital after an accident involving her motorcycle and a taxi along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Sunday morning (Dec 1).

The police told Stomp in response to queries that they were alerted to the accident, which occurred in the direction of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), at 10.31am.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Photos posted on Facebook show her lying on the road with her motorcycle nearby.

A man appeared to be calling for help on his phone.

Police investigations are ongoing.