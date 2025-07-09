Female primary school teacher allegedly committed sex acts with underage male student

SINGAPORE — A female primary school teacher allegedly committed sexual acts on an underage boy in 2019. The boy, who was one of her students, was between 13 and 14 years old at the time.

She faces four charges in total, and court documents did not disclose if she was still his teacher when she allegedly committed the offences.

The Straits Times understands that the case involves one alleged victim.

The 34-year-old Singaporean woman cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the identity of the boy or boys.

On July 9, she was charged with one count each of performing a sexual act on a minor and of harassment.

The woman is also accused of sexually grooming a minor and performing an indecent act on an underage boy.

The court heard that she is accused of meeting a minor, who was then between 13 and 14 years old, at a multi-storey carpark on at least two occasions to allegedly perform an undisclosed indecent act on the latter in 2019.

Court documents stated that between Feb 20 and Oct 8 that year, she allegedly committed an indecent act on a 13-year-old boy inside a car by hugging and kissing him.

She is also accused of sitting on his lap and getting physical with him.

On one occasion between November and December 2019, she allegedly performed oral sex on a 14-year-old boy.

The woman is also accused of harassment when she allegedly stalked a male victim by sending him at least 18 unwanted e-mails despite being told to stop communicating with him.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Education to find out her current employment status with it.

Her case has been adjourned to August.

If convicted of performing a sexual act on an underage boy, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. And for performing an indecent act on a minor, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $20,000.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.