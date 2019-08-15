Female SCDF officer's sex videos leaked online

PHOTO: Pixabay
David Sun
The New Paper

The police are investigating a series of sex videos that began circulating online last month.

Some of the clips - most lasting less than a minute each - feature a female officer in a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) uniform.

An SCDF spokesman told The New Paper that the officer has lodged a police report, and it is providing her with counselling support.

"SCDF is aware of several private videos of a female officer posted online," he said.

"As police investigations are ongoing, we are unable to comment further."

Descriptions and titles of the videos uploaded onto sex forums and pornographic sites mentioned the SCDF and the woman's particulars.

The woman is identified in some of the videos as her face can be clearly seen.

The videos allegedly feature different men, though they cannot be identified as their faces cannot be seen.

TNP understands the SCDF officer's phone was allegedly hacked and the private videos were stolen, and that the person who posted the videos online was her former sexual partner.

Some of the clips have since been taken down.

POSSIBLE OFFENCES

Mr James Ow Yong of Kalco Law said several offences may have been committed in this case.

The person who hacked the woman's phone could face a charge of unauthorised access to computer material.

It is an offence under the Computer Misuse Act and carries a jail term of up to two years, or a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Anyone who disseminates the videos, including sharing them through reposts, may be committing an offence of transmitting an obscene video through electronic means, an offence under the Penal Code.

Mr Ow Yong said each video could constitute one separate charge, and upon conviction, offenders may be jailed for up to three months, or fined, or both, for each charge.

He added that sharing the woman's details may also be an offence under harassment laws.

"One who publicises the woman's particulars could be prosecuted under harassment laws if such conduct is threatening, abusive or insulting, thereby causing or likely to cause the woman harassment, alarm or distress," he said.

"In such an event, one could face a fine of up to $5,000, or imprisonment of up to six months, or both."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Singapore courts crime

TRENDING

Missing Singaporean kayakers: Fishermen find body of woman in waters off Terengganu
Missing Singaporean kayakers: Fishermen find body of woman in waters off Terengganu
Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance
Martial arts superstar Jet Li shocks fans with his youthful appearance
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Photographers surround and take upskirt photos of cosplayer at Comiket event, pushing her to tears
Too ugly for Chinese people? Marvel star Simu Liu hits back at video judging his looks
Is this actor too ugly? The Chinese think so
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for &#039;chope-ing&#039; parking lot in Malaysia
Singapore BMW passengers criticised for 'chope-ing' parking lot in Malaysia
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
Tourists apologise after washing butt with holy water in Bali temple
&#039;Tolong, tolong, don&#039;t take our things&#039;: Ang Mo Kio jewellery shop robbed of items worth $100,000
'Tolong, tolong, don't take our things': Ang Mo Kio jewellery shop robbed of items worth $100,000
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
7 factors to consider when looking for an HDB resale flat
BTS Army defends Suga after online backlash over his weight gain
BTS Army defends Suga after online backlash over his weight gain
Malaysian police find naked body of missing teen Nora Quoirin
Malaysian police find naked body of missing teen Nora Quoirin
Shangri-la VP guilty of car crash at Sentosa Gateway
Shangri-la VP guilty of car crash at Sentosa Gateway
Celebrities Ella Chen, Angelababy dish tips on kissing and making up in their relationships
Kiss and make up: Celebs Ella Chen, Angelababy share tips to resolving lovers' tiffs

LIFESTYLE

Free things to do with kids in Singapore: Ultimate guide for parents
Free things to do with kids in Singapore: Ultimate guide for parents
Healthier Singapore hawker dishes that pregnant mums should eat
Healthier Singapore hawker dishes that pregnant mums should eat
5 spooky tales from Singapore film sets that will give you the chills this Hungry Ghost Festival
5 spooky tales from Singapore film sets that will give you the chills this Hungry Ghost Festival
54-cent buffet at The Westin Singapore, 35% off rooms at Hotel Soloha and other deals this week
54-cent buffet at The Westin Singapore, 35% off rooms at Hotel Soloha and other deals this week

Home Works

How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding
How to prevent your HDB flat from flooding
8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
8 appliances you can do without in a minimalist kitchen
How to make your home a conducive space for learning
How to make your home a conducive space for learning
10 homes that&#039;ll make you want to stay in all day
10 homes that'll make you want to stay in all day

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Kang Daniel rejects VIP treatment at Changi Airport for fans
Westlife&#039;s The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Westlife's The Twenty Tour made me feel old but proud to be a 90s kid
Manchester United fanboys in Singapore included one Lee Chong Wei
No one realised one Manchester United fanboy in Singapore was this superstar
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone
Chinese CCTV captures terrifying attack on woman as she walks home alone

SERVICES