Female SCDF officer's sex videos leaked online

The police are investigating a series of sex videos that began circulating online last month.

Some of the clips - most lasting less than a minute each - feature a female officer in a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) uniform.

An SCDF spokesman told The New Paper that the officer has lodged a police report, and it is providing her with counselling support.

"SCDF is aware of several private videos of a female officer posted online," he said.

"As police investigations are ongoing, we are unable to comment further."

Descriptions and titles of the videos uploaded onto sex forums and pornographic sites mentioned the SCDF and the woman's particulars.

The woman is identified in some of the videos as her face can be clearly seen.

The videos allegedly feature different men, though they cannot be identified as their faces cannot be seen.

TNP understands the SCDF officer's phone was allegedly hacked and the private videos were stolen, and that the person who posted the videos online was her former sexual partner.

Some of the clips have since been taken down.

POSSIBLE OFFENCES

Mr James Ow Yong of Kalco Law said several offences may have been committed in this case.

The person who hacked the woman's phone could face a charge of unauthorised access to computer material.

It is an offence under the Computer Misuse Act and carries a jail term of up to two years, or a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Anyone who disseminates the videos, including sharing them through reposts, may be committing an offence of transmitting an obscene video through electronic means, an offence under the Penal Code.