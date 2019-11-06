Female teacher jailed for sex offences against underaged male student

The female secondary teacher and her underaged male student exchanged sexually explicit text messages, had trysts at parks, then spent five days together in a Geylang hotel.

Then 26, the teacher was going overseas and it was during this "staycation" to make up for being away that she committed sex acts with the boy, then 15.

Now 29, she was jailed for two years and nine months yesterday after pleading guilty to two counts each of offences under the Children and Young Persons Act (CYPA) and committing sexual penetration acts involving a minor.

District Judge Christopher Tan said the case called for stiff punishment as the abuse of trust was significant.

The court heard the teacher, who cannot be named to protect the boy's identity, got to know him when she taught his Secondary One class Mathematics in 2014.

She taught him for two more years and they grew close during a National Cadet Corps camp in March 2016.

She texted him after the camp and they confessed feelings for each other, entering into a relationship in September.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Yvonne Poon said they went on jogs, watched movies together, and she would drive him to reservoirs and parks to get intimate.